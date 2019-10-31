Athlete of the Week: Emily Knox

Name: Emily Knox
School: Liberty High School
Year: Freshman
Sport: Golf
Coach: Mike Ybarra
About:
Emily Knox’s dad put a golf club in her hand at age 6, and she discovered a love for the sport that has remained true. Now a freshman at Liberty High School, Emily is playing for the girls’ golf team and earned Bay Valley Athletic League’s title of All-League MVP.
She said it’s the challenge of the game that keeps her coming back for more.
“Golf is a really challenging sport, and I like that, so it makes me want to keep going and keep trying ‘til I reach my goals,” Emily said. “Currently, my goals are to become scratch by the next couple years, and then just keep doing my best and practicing a lot.”
Reaching scratch — or bringing her handicap from a 6 down to a zero — will get Emily one step closer to the perfect score. When she isn’t practicing with her team, Emily will often walk to the golf course to practice her skills, or play a round with her dad or her friends..
Future Plans:
Since she’s a freshman, Knox hasn’t yet received any offers to play for college. She does hope to, though. Her dream is to become a pediatrician and work with children.
Coach’s Quote:
“Emily is our true MVP,” said Ybarra. “Her commitment to golf and high expectations are outstanding. She is only a freshman; the future for Liberty girls’ golf is bright.”
