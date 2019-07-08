Name: Emma Lapum
School: Heritage High School
Year: Junior
Sport: Water polo and swim
Coach: Jeff Lapum
About: Since age 3, Emma Lapum has been ruling the pool. She enjoys swimming and water polo year-round and has shown her mettle as a tough competitor and team player. She said she enjoys her time in the water, and it doesn’t even feel like work.
“Swimming is relaxing,” she said with a smile. “It takes your mind off things. I like racing because I’m competitive, and I like water polo for the team dynamic and for the sport itself.”
Emma said she prefers water polo for the relationships and communication skills she’s gained. In addition to playing for her school, she plays water polo for Lamorinda Water Polo. She also swims laps during the swim off-season and works out in the mornings before school. Her favorite subject is U.S. History. She also volunteers her time to teach small children splashball, a precursor game to water polo.
Future: Emma said she would like to play water polo in college. Having just finished her junior year of high school, she has not signed with any school yet, but was invited to UC Santa Barbara’s water polo camp this summer, a mark of interest from the school.
Coach’s quote: “(Emma) is a dedicated two-sport student athlete,” said Coach Jeff Lapum. “She embraces the high expectations that everyone has of her in the classroom and in the pool.”
