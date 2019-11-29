Athlete of the Week: Erin Crane

Name: Erin Crane
School: Heritage High School
Year: Sophomore
Sport: Tennis
Coach: Ed Dong
About: Erin Crane grew up watching her mom play tennis. One day, a coach at their tennis club asked her if she’d like to give the sport a try. Erin said yes, and since then, has been almost unstoppable with a racket.
“I was 6 or 7 years old when I started,” Erin said. “I still practice at the club three times a week.”
Those practices are in addition to daily practice with her Heritage team, where Erin works on patience with her game and herself. “To be a great tennis player takes patience,” she said. “I take my time and try not to get frustrated when I make a mistake.”
When she doesn’t have a racket in her hand, Erin said she likes to catch up on some downtime, staying home and relaxing or shopping with her mom.
Erin has lived all over the world, courtesy of her father’s Navy career. She has settled well in East County, though, and likes Heritage for its welcoming atmosphere.
“It’s a really friendly place,” Erin said. “Everyone is pretty nice and the tennis courts are really well maintained.”
Future: As a sophomore, Erin hasn’t received any offers yet, but she does hope to play in college. “I’m not sure what I want to be when I grow up,” she said. “I speak English and Japanese, so maybe I could be a translator.”
Coach’s quote: “Erin has an exceptional tennis IQ, which makes coaching her through matches less complex,” said Coach Ed Dong. “She played an integral part in the team’s success this year.”
