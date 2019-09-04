Name: Nickolas Gutridge
Year: Senior
Sport: Golf
Coach: Scott Sbranti
About:
Oakley resident Nickolas Gutridge grew up playing golf. He learned the sport from his grandfather and spent hours playing with his father and brother. When he began high school, joining the golf team was a natural step.
“I like golf because you’re not always good at it,” Gutridge said with a smile. “There’s always going to be different days, like one day you’re going to be good at it and then there’s going to be days you’re not.”
Gutridge said being a good golfer takes work and constant practice. He lifts weights to stay strong and goes to the driving range between practices. His favorite range to practice at is Lone Tree Golf and Event Center. When he isn’t working on his golf game, Gutridge likes to spend time with his friends, bowling or eating at The Habit. He also has a job at Lauritzen Yacht Harbor.
Future Plans:
Gutridge said he isn’t a fan of academics and doesn’t feel college would be the right next step for him. Instead, he hopes to attend a trade school.
“I’m going to trade school for HVAC,” he said, though he wasn’t sure which one. “I’d like to go to a union school.”
Though he won’t be playing for a college, he does intend to keep his golf skills up to par.
Coach’s Quote:
“Nickolas was a great kid,” said Sbranti. “He was very much a team leader and did a great job communicating with all players at all levels.”
