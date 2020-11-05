Athlete of the Week: Justin DiPietro

Name: Justin DiPietro
School: Liberty High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Water Polo
Coach: Mike Crystol
About:
Justin DiPietro is a boy who lives for the water. The 17-year-old water polo player found his favorite sport seven years ago and has not looked back since.
“My friend I was on swim team with asked if I wanted to try water polo . . . I did the season, and I really liked it,” recalled Justin.
Justin said he enjoys the challenge water polo presents because players must be physically and mentally fit.
“It’s not just throwing or running or arm strength, it’s your entire body,” he said. “You definitely have to think quickly and think ahead, and the game involves a lot of strategy.”
Justin said being a great water polo player takes a good sense of leadership, an ability to visualize the pool and a willingness to be a team player.
Justin lives in Oakley with his parents and younger sister. He enjoys surfing in his spare time and often volunteers to coach youth water polo through Lamorinda Water Polo Club.
Future Plans:
Justin hopes to play water polo in college. Though he has no offers yet, several schools have expressed interest. He plans to study medicine in southern California with the goal of becoming a psychiatrist.
