Athlete of the Week: Kaily Speth

Name: Kaily Speth
School: Freedom High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Volleyball
Coach: Elizabeth Rivas
About:
Kaily Speth, 17, picked up a volleyball in sixth grade and hasn’t put it down since.
The Oakley resident and varsity player said she loves walking onto the court and keeps coming back for more.
“I just love the feeling I get,” she said with a smile. “The anticipation of when we’re going to get a point, how we’re going to get that kill.”
Kaily practices with her team throughout the week, and still finds time to fit in strength training and cardio to keep herself at peak performance. She also works on her skills at home with her mom, who coaches Freedom’s freshman volleyball team. In her spare time, Kaily volunteers at Kitty 911 Rescue and teaches young children to play volleyball.
Future Plans:
At this point, Kaily plans to attend community college, then transfer to a four-year university.
“I want to major in nursing, and specifically be a pediatric nurse,” she said. “I hope to play in college.”
Coach’s Quote:
Kaily Speth, team captain, was unanimously chosen by her teammates,” said head coach Elizabeth Rivas. “She not only leads her team on the court, but off the court as well.” We can always count on Kaily. Her hard work ethic, trustworthiness, humility, reliability, has earned her teammates respect. She has a very bright and successful future.”
