Names: Lacey and Lindsey Wagner
School: Liberty High School
Year: Senior, class of 2021
Sport: Tennis
Coaches: Stacy and Kelly Chance, Gracie Overton and Jeannette Hemenway
About: Twins Lacey and Lindsey Wagner joined the Liberty High School tennis team in their sophomore years, always having wanted to play tennis on a great team. They enjoy the positive energy and teamwork it takes to to succeed with the help and support from the sister love and the great companionship of 22 teammates.
As team captains, Lacey and Lindsey have demonstrated a burning passion for tennis, acting as great role models whom their team members strive to emulate. Their positive attitudes and words of encouragement towards everyone on the team make them truly great models for everyone.
“We joined the tennis team because we have always wanted to play tennis and be part of an amazing team,” the sisters said in a joint statement. “Our advice for anyone wanting to play tennis is to do it even if you’ve never picked up a tennis racket. Anything is possible when you set your mind to it; there's always room for improvement. We tried out for the team so scared without any tennis experience, and now we are number two varsity doubles. Now we can't imagine high school without tennis.”
One of the twins' favorite memories is playing against their best friends Andie Sayson and Jillian Sameron in practices full of laughs and energy which will never be forgotten. Another fond memory is becoming this year's team captains, becoming closer to their teammates and coaches. Their forehand ground strokes are among their preferred methods because they worked so hard to improve them and use them to defeat opponents.
Coach’s quote: "Lindsey and Lacey joined the team as sophomores who were new to tennis. They worked hard at tennis all while having fun. As seniors they worked their way up to number two doubles and captains of the team. As identical twins they give the team twice the spirit and twice the camaraderie."
Future: The Wagners' plans after high school are to attend California State University at Monterey Bay and major in kinesiology. They would both love to pursue a career in the medical field, specifically as emergency medical technicians.
