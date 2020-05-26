Name: Logan Morris
School:Liberty High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Wrestling
Coach: Greg Chapple
Athletic director: Ryan Partridge
About: Logan Morris is an athletic kid who represented Liberty well in multiple sports, but he truly shone in wrestling. A relative newbie to the mat, Morris joined the school’s wrestling team his freshman year and enjoyed learning how far he could push his limits.
“I love the rewarding feeling when you can push yourself beyond what you thought was possible, physically and mentally,” Morris said. “Whether it’s winning the match or going for longer during practices without collapsing to the floor because it’s a physically demanding sport.”
Before the wrestling season was cut short this year by the COVID-19, Morris was awarded the Contra Costa Wrestling Officials Association Bay Valley Athletic League award for Outstanding Achievement for leadership, scholarship and athletic excellence. To stay in shape between matches, he worked out and ran.
“I think being a great wrestler takes dedication and discipline,” he said.
When he isn’t training or studying, Morris enjoys playing guitar, painting or riding his Yamaha dirt bike. He lives in Brentwood with his parents and younger brother.
Future: Morris currently has no scholarship offers to wrestle in college and isn’t sure he would want one if it were offered. He wants to be a nurse anesthetist and plans to commit his time to classes for the foreseeable future.
Athletic director’s quote: “Logan’s toughness, commitment to athletics, talent and academics has proven his successes on the wrestling mat and in the pool. Liberty athletics takes pride in student athletes like him, and we are proud of his accolades and excited to see his promising future.”
