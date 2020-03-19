Athlete of the Week: Lyndsey Burrow

Name: Lyndsey Burrow
School: Heritage High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Softball
Coach: Ron Rivers
About:
Lyndsey Burrow has been swinging a bat for most of her life. With 14 years of softball under her belt, Lyndsey is a force to be reckoned with in the outfield.
“My dad has always thrown me in a bunch of sports,” she said. “There was a connection with softball over all other sports, and I just felt like that was a sport I wanted to play . . . my main goal was to be the best that I could be. I really enjoyed it, and it was never something that I dreaded doing.”
At Heritage High School, Lyndsey has become an integral part of the softball team, honing her skills both at practice and home — she said she hits three buckets of balls and throws two every day when she gets home. Her favorite part of the sport is the camaraderie that comes from being part of a team.
“I love becoming friends with everybody, meeting new people and knowing you have teammates that always have your back,” Lyndsey said.
During her free time, Lyndsey enjoys bowling with her friends and working as a volunteer softball coach for young children.
Future:
Lyndsey has already signed with Harding University in Arkansas. She plans to major in communication sciences and disorders and become a speech pathologist.
Coach’s quote:
“Lyndsey has been a remarkable young lady for us. Her growth, involvement and commitment have really improved the four years she’s been here.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.