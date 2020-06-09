Athlete of the Week: Madison Brown

Name: Madison Brown
School: Liberty High School
Year: Sophomore
Sport: Rugby
Coach: Andrew Slaughter
About: Madison Brown tackled her first year of rugby like a seasoned player. As a longtime participant in soccer and flag football, she picked up the rhythms of rugby quickly.
“I really love football, and I wanted to play,” she recalled. “My dad said I should play rugby, and Liberty has a club, so I tried doing it. I tried all the training, and I liked it.”
Madison began training with Liberty’s club in October, and the season began in January. Unfortunately, the season was cut short by shelter-in-place restrictions. Madison kept working on her fitness at home with running, strength training and yoga. She said being a great rugby player takes courage and bravery.
“When you are out on the field and see other big players who have played for a long time, you have to get that beast mentality and go out there and have fun and try your best and tackle really hard,” she said.
Madison has enjoyed her first year at Liberty and found everyone on campus very welcoming. In her free time, she likes to read historical fiction and watch Netflix.
Future: Madison said she hopes to play in college while pursuing a journalism major. Her goal is to become a sports reporter.
Coach’s quote: "Even though this is Madison's rookie year, she quickly overcame the mental barrier that's often associated with playing a full-contact sport. She threw herself into the game, both literally and figuratively."
