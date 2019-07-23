Athlete of the Week: McKenna Marshall

Name: McKenna Marshall
School: Freedom High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Softball
Coach: Kenny Sposito
About: McKenna Marshall is a fierce competitor on the softball field. Since age 6, she has been honing her skills and developing a strong arm. Growing up in a home with five brothers, she liked having a sport that was similar to what the boys did but also a little different. She first played little league, then moved to a club team, where she played through high school. Since 2017, she has played catcher for the Freedom High School Falcons.
“I like Freedom a lot,” Marshall said. “I’m a catcher, but I can play anywhere, really, I’m a utility player.”
Marshall added that she will spend her summer training and staying in shape, not playing.
“You have to be dedicated and have the right mindset and a good attitude,” Marshall explained when asked how she got this far. “You have to want to play and have the heart for it and put the work in.”
When she isn’t on the diamond, Marshall enjoys bowling, the performing arts and shopping.
Future: “I’m signed with Southwestern Oregon,” Marshall said. “I had multiple offers, but I didn’t want to go (too far). Oregon is far, but not too far.”
Coach’s quote: “McKenna is that kind of player who, without a word, controls the tempo of the dugout,” Sposito said. “When she showed up full of fire, the team radiated. Her biggest on-the-field contribution is keeping our young pitching staff focused under fire from behind the dish.”
