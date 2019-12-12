Athlete of the Week: Olivia Doria

Name: Olivia Doria
School: Liberty High School
Year: Junior
Sport: Water Polo
Coach: Jack Doria
About: Olivia Doria grew up in a water polo family. With a dad who coached the sport and two older sisters who played it, Olivia probably couldn’t have escaped the water even if she wanted to. Fortunately for her, playing water polo brings both joy and peace.
“I love getting my aggression out, honestly,” Olivia admitted. “It’s like an outlet for me. And I love connecting with teammates ... I genuinely love the sport.”
Olivia plays for Liberty during the high school season, and for Lamorinda the rest of the year. To keep her game on point, Olivia said she includes plenty of protein in her diet and works her leg muscles to keep her eggbeater strong.
“To be great, you have to have drive,” she added. “You have to want to be there, because it’s a really difficult sport and you have to be dedicated.”
Future Plans:
Olivia said she hopes to play water polo in college. As a junior, she still has time to garner offers. Currently, coaches from two different schools have expressed interest, and Olivia intends to pursue those leads for now. She said she wants to work in a school with children, possibly as a teacher or counselor.
Coach’s Quote:
“Olivia is a dominant force in the pool,” said Liberty Athletic Director Ryan Partridge. “She is a special talent and athlete. She represents Liberty well with her academics and character, too.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.