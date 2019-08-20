Athlete of the Week: Peyton Tobin

Name: Peyton Tobin
School: Freedom High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Competitive Cheer
Coach: Laura Strello
About: Peyton Tobin has a long list of athletic and academic achievements from her high school career. As part of the Freedom High School competitive sport cheer team, she was a Bay Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section champion in both 2018 and 2019 and won many scholar athlete and team awards.
Tobin stumbled into cheer when her parents signed her brother up for football.
“(My parents) just asked if I wanted to cheer and I said yeah,” Tobin said. “I was in 6th grade and I liked it. I didn’t really have anything else outside of school then, and I liked the friends and I liked cheering.”
Tobin stuck with it and became an integral part of Freedom’s team. She said she made many friends at Freedom and felt comfortable.
Between practices and multiple AP classes, Tobin didn’t have much free time. The little she did have was spent volunteering at her church, bowling and watching movies with her friends.
Future: Tobin graduated from Freedom in June and is currently attending University of California, Davis, working toward a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology. She does not intend to cheer in college.
Coach’s quote: "Peyton Tobin was a key component in our success this past season,” Strelo said. “As a senior, she led her team by setting an example of calm confidence and laser focus. No matter how intense our games became, she was ready to step on the mat and execute a flawless routine.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.