Athlete of the Week: Ruben Huerta

Name: Ruben Huerta
School: Heritage High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Soccer
Coach: Chris Bonnie
About: Heritage High School senior Ruben Huerta comes from a soccer-loving family. The 17-year-old said soccer has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.
“Soccer runs in the family,” Ruben said with a smile. “I was always around it. My parents play, my brothers play, so I was just born into it ... I love soccer.”
Ruben plays soccer year-round — when he isn’t playing for Heritage, he’s part of a competitive team with Ajax East Bay Soccer League. To keep his game strong, he puts in lots of practice hours and runs on his days off. But balancing his dedication to soccer with a busy school schedule can have its challenges.
“I would usually try to run every day, around six in the morning, but I’ve been so busy studying for the SAT, so I’m not running as much,” Ruben said. “If I get a day off, I’ll call my friends and we will go out and play soccer.”
Ruben said commitment is part of being a good soccer player and a supportive teammate.
“It takes commitment and just listening to other people,” he added. “You can’t just say you’re a good player. You have to keep on working, and listen to your coaches.”.
Future Plans: Ruben doesn’t have any offers currently, but hopes to play soccer in college.
Coach’s Quote: “Ruben is the type of player that everyone respects. He has a passion for soccer. I can’t think of anyone else that loves soccer as much as he does – You can see it through how he plays.”
