Name: Sarah Smith
School: Heritage High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Soccer
Coach: Gary LaFleur
About: Sarah Smith can run. The 17-year-old Brentwood resident runs all over Heritage High School — on the track and the soccer field — and she isn’t slowing down any time soon. As one of the leading athletes for the school’s soccer, track and cross-country teams, Sarah has speed and endurance on her side. Her favorite sport, though, is soccer.
“My dad played soccer growing up, and my older siblings played soccer, and it was just like, ‘You’re doing it,’ and I loved it,” Sarah said. “I started getting into it competitively and realizing this is what I wanted to do in college.”
Sarah is a busy girl. Between school, her duties as associated student body president, soccer practice, a part-time job at Dino’s Sandwich Shop and the volunteer work she does with the Special Olympics, there isn’t much time for anything else. She likes to spend the little free time she has with her friends, or kicking around a soccer ball.
Future: Sarah has already signed to play soccer for Sac State, starting in the fall of 2020. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine.
“Right now, my goal is to become an ER doctor,” she said. “But I’m not 100% sure if I love that field, love science, so in college, I’ll definitely dabble around and see what I like.”
Coach’s quote: “Sarah has been a high-level player in the girls soccer program since she was a freshman,” said LaFleur. “She is a fierce competitor, a great leader and an even better teammate.”
