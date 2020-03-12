Athlete of the Week: Tia Barrett

Name: Tia Barrett
School: Freedom High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Competitive STUNT Cheer
Coach: Sandra Torres
About:
Tia Barrett began tumbling at the age of 4. After 13 years spent working on her form and technique, Tia is a world-class tumbler and a leader on Freedom High School’s competitive STUNT cheer team. A utility team member who can function in multiple base roles, Tia’s skill has enabled her to travel to competitions all over the country.
“I was on a worlds-level team, so I got to meet people from all over the world and around the country, which was really great,” Tia said of her experience. “It also felt really good to inspire younger girls.”
Future:
Tia said she intends to continue cheering in college, likely on a STUNT or acro-tumbling team.
“I have some offers … my top choice would be the University of Oregon, because of going through the recruiting process,” she said.
Tia plans to major in biochemistry, then pursue a doctorate in pharmaceuticals. She hopes to follow in her mother and older sister’s footsteps by working the medical field. Her interests lay specifically in the research and development of medicine.
Coach’s Quote:
“Tia is an outstanding athlete with true leadership abilities,” Torres said. “As we begin our STUNT season, she has taken on a big role in all of the advanced routines and as a lead tumbler. Her positive energy is a huge asset this year.”
