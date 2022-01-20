The Liberty High School boys basketball team is 15 games into its 20-game season and sports an 11-4 record. While Bay Valley Athletic League play has yet to begin, the Lions preseason mark is by far the best in the league, with 6-5 Heritage and 8-8 Freedom being the next two best teams in non-league play. And the record alone doesn’t necessarily tell the story about how good Liberty has been. The quality of opponents has also been strong.
“If you look at MaxPreps and start doing comparisons, we have the highest strength of schedule in the league,” coach Jon Heinz said. We’ve had some really good wins and a couple really disappointing losses. We don’t blow anyone away with our athleticism. But we feel confident that we have five to six players on the team who are capable of putting up 15 points in any given game. That depth has been tested a lot throughout the season.”
On Dec. 30, Liberty defeated Valley Christian 83-81, in double overtime despite missing three players. One of the stars of that game was sophomore Gavin Cook-Whisenton, who normally plays on the junior varsity team but was called up. The bump in competition did little to faze Cook-Whisenton, who scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Liberty’s win.
The Lions' most recent game was against Davis on Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Simply Basketball Showcase at Sacramento’s Sheldon High School. Heinz acknowledged that he was “really worried about Davis” going into the game. Adding to those concerns, the Lions were down four players for that game, dressing only 10. Despite that, Liberty came away with a 64-51 victory.
“We really controlled that game from start to finish,” Heinz said. “We haven’t had our full team together in three weeks because of injuries and COVID. But we keep fighting through it.”
While many of the injuries have been temporary, one key loss has been junior forward Ethan Wassem, who’s sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Depth is certainly the key for the Lions. Despite that, there have been some key leaders on the team through the year. Guard Julian Costa was all-league as a sophomore and is on his way to repeating the honor as a junior. At 6-foot-4, fellow junior Miles Lawrence gives Liberty some toughness in the paint.
The victory against Davis was the team’s first game in 10 days. It’s also currently scheduled to be the team’s last game until Wednesday, Jan. 26. All but one game of a six-game stretch on Liberty’s original schedule was canceled. And while Heinz is trying to find at least one fill-in game, the fact that most schools are into their league schedules now does not make that any easier.
“Playing one game in three weeks, you just don’t know what you’re going to get out of your team,” Heinz said.
Heinz has always said that a 10-game regular season was a better way to crown a league champion than a single-elimination tournament. But this year, with a 10-game season not possible, he feels the tournament is equitable.
“This year with COVID, kids in and out of the lineup,” he said. “If you’re healthy for that one week, you have a chance.”
From what he’s seen in the non-league season against quality opponents, Heinz said he knows that his team has a real chance at not only winning a league championship but potentially going on a deep postseason run.
“I’m pretty lucky to coach a great group of boys -- they’re really coachable and they listen,” Heinz said. “They’re really great kids. And really young. In a home stretch in a big game, I had two sophomores, two juniors and one senior. In my top seven, there’s only two seniors. They’re balanced and if they play hard defense, good things will happen.”
