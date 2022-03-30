Bay Valley Athletic League announces girls basketball all-stars Mar 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Heritage High School junior Amanda Muse was recently named the Bay Valley Athletic League’s top girls basketball player.Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr. angelo garcia jr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its girls basketball all-stars.GirlsMost Valuable Player: Amanda MuseFirst team: Veronica Gordon, Freedom; Alayah Flucus, Freedom; Gabby Martini, Heritage; Madison Perea, Liberty; PJ Allen, PittsburgSecond team:Nansa Jimissa, Freedom; Alyssa Ramirez, Heritage; Ty Harris, Antioch; Alexis Butler, Liberty; Kendall McClure, HeritageHonorable mentionCaitlynn Smith, Heritage; Railyn Robinson, Freedom; Eve Monzon, Freedom, Mia Wafer, Antioch; Anichia Bartolo, Pittsburg; Elizabeth Ellcessor, Liberty; Laylanie Richardson, Deer Valley Don't have a facebook account? 