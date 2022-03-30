Amanda Muse

Heritage High School junior Amanda Muse was recently named the Bay Valley Athletic League’s top girls basketball player.

Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.

 angelo garcia jr

The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its girls basketball all-stars.

Girls

Most Valuable Player:  Amanda Muse

First team: Veronica Gordon, Freedom; Alayah Flucus, Freedom; Gabby Martini, Heritage; Madison Perea, Liberty; PJ Allen, Pittsburg

Second team:

Nansa Jimissa, Freedom; Alyssa Ramirez, Heritage; Ty Harris, Antioch; Alexis Butler, Liberty; Kendall McClure, Heritage

Honorable mention

Caitlynn Smith, Heritage; Railyn Robinson, Freedom; Eve Monzon, Freedom, Mia Wafer, Antioch; Anichia Bartolo, Pittsburg; Elizabeth Ellcessor, Liberty; Laylanie Richardson, Deer Valley

 

