Madison Del Prado

Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.

Heritage High School’s Madison Del Prado was recently named to Bay Valley Athletic League’s girls soccer all-star team.

 

The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its girls soccer all-star teams.

MVP: Senior Makeila Yancey, Heritage

First team: Madison Del Prado, Heritage; Jayden Sanders, Heritage; Sabrina Rogers, Heritage; Karlee Lywandowsky, Heritage; Payton Hoover, Liberty; Riley Stiglich, Liberty; Brooklyn Pierce, Freedom; Paulina Gutierrez, Freedom; Angelina Bond, Pittsburg; Isabella Evers‐Moran, Pittsburg; Alexia Dubon, Deer Valley

Second team: Jasmine Staples, Heritage; Shea Spencer, Liberty; Alexa Rodriguez, Freedom; Kylie Johnson, Deer Valley; Estefany Mendoza, Antioch; Isabella Mathe, Antioch; Kaya Scott, Heritage; Makenzie Hewison, Liberty; Kelsey Kawalkowski, Freedom; Catherine Cordova, Pittsburg; Haley Dunham, Deer Valley

Honorable mention: Maria Rebolledo, Heritage; Jaydnn King, Liberty; Carly Singleton, Freedom; Zuleyka Berumen, Pittsburg; Emani Araya, Deer Valley; Melanie Dominguez, Antioch; Emily Keas, Freedom; Gabby Mendez, Freedom; Darlene Banuelos, Pittsburg; Melanie Rangel, Pittsburg; Selah Simms, Liberty

Sportsmanship award: Lizeth Torres, Antioch; Kylie Johnson, Deer Valley; Jessica Kwasny, Freedom; Baylee Gregerson, Heritage; Kayla Cochenour, Liberty; Claudia Ramos, Pittsburg

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags