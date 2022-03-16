Bay Valley Athletic League announces girls soccer all-star teams Mar 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.Heritage High School’s Madison Del Prado was recently named to Bay Valley Athletic League’s girls soccer all-star team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its girls soccer all-star teams.MVP: Senior Makeila Yancey, HeritageFirst team: Madison Del Prado, Heritage; Jayden Sanders, Heritage; Sabrina Rogers, Heritage; Karlee Lywandowsky, Heritage; Payton Hoover, Liberty; Riley Stiglich, Liberty; Brooklyn Pierce, Freedom; Paulina Gutierrez, Freedom; Angelina Bond, Pittsburg; Isabella Evers‐Moran, Pittsburg; Alexia Dubon, Deer ValleySecond team: Jasmine Staples, Heritage; Shea Spencer, Liberty; Alexa Rodriguez, Freedom; Kylie Johnson, Deer Valley; Estefany Mendoza, Antioch; Isabella Mathe, Antioch; Kaya Scott, Heritage; Makenzie Hewison, Liberty; Kelsey Kawalkowski, Freedom; Catherine Cordova, Pittsburg; Haley Dunham, Deer ValleyHonorable mention: Maria Rebolledo, Heritage; Jaydnn King, Liberty; Carly Singleton, Freedom; Zuleyka Berumen, Pittsburg; Emani Araya, Deer Valley; Melanie Dominguez, Antioch; Emily Keas, Freedom; Gabby Mendez, Freedom; Darlene Banuelos, Pittsburg; Melanie Rangel, Pittsburg; Selah Simms, LibertySportsmanship award: Lizeth Torres, Antioch; Kylie Johnson, Deer Valley; Jessica Kwasny, Freedom; Baylee Gregerson, Heritage; Kayla Cochenour, Liberty; Claudia Ramos, Pittsburg Don't have a facebook account? 