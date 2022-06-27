Veteran Lions make school history

Photo courtesy of Liberty High School

The Liberty boys volleyball team won a league title for the first time in school history.

The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its boys volleyball all-stars.

MVP: Marcelo Bustamante, Liberty

First Team: Gabe DeGuzman, Liberty,Jesse Glenn, Liberty, Christian Richardson, Liberty, Christian Basa, Heritage, Luke Wegenke, Heritage, Nguyen, Deer Valley, Vincent Cecilio, Deer Valley, Owen Wortinger, Liberty, Jake Palmer, Heritage, Maxwell Su'esu'e, Freedom

Second Team: Keneti Liaina, Pittsburg, Marcello Santderi, Heritage, Luke Simone, Heritage, Xavier Cordova, Liberty, Oliver Lyman, Liberty, Ricardo Morales, Freedom, Kelsey Escueta, Freedom, Nicolas Fernandez, Pittsburg

Honorable Mention: Anioma Njokanma, Pittsburg, Justin Cecilio, Pittsburg, James Cahayag, Deer Valley, Gian Quinones, Deer Valley, Dylan Ladrio, Freedom, Logan Fiscus, Freedom, Demetrios Basa, Heritage, Zane LaBute, Heritage, Cooper Siemers, Liberty

Sportsmanship: Jerrick Lazaro, Deer Valley, Nathan Shaffer, Freedom, AJ Ray, Heritage, Jason Henderson, Liberty, DiMarcio Shaffer, Pittsburg

