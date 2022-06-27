The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its boys volleyball all-stars.
MVP: Marcelo Bustamante, Liberty
First Team: Gabe DeGuzman, Liberty,Jesse Glenn, Liberty, Christian Richardson, Liberty, Christian Basa, Heritage, Luke Wegenke, Heritage, Nguyen, Deer Valley, Vincent Cecilio, Deer Valley, Owen Wortinger, Liberty, Jake Palmer, Heritage, Maxwell Su'esu'e, Freedom
Second Team: Keneti Liaina, Pittsburg, Marcello Santderi, Heritage, Luke Simone, Heritage, Xavier Cordova, Liberty, Oliver Lyman, Liberty, Ricardo Morales, Freedom, Kelsey Escueta, Freedom, Nicolas Fernandez, Pittsburg
Honorable Mention: Anioma Njokanma, Pittsburg, Justin Cecilio, Pittsburg, James Cahayag, Deer Valley, Gian Quinones, Deer Valley, Dylan Ladrio, Freedom, Logan Fiscus, Freedom, Demetrios Basa, Heritage, Zane LaBute, Heritage, Cooper Siemers, Liberty
Sportsmanship: Jerrick Lazaro, Deer Valley, Nathan Shaffer, Freedom, AJ Ray, Heritage, Jason Henderson, Liberty, DiMarcio Shaffer, Pittsburg
