Athletes from four Bay Valley Athletic League schools earned spots at the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship Meet with solid performances at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions the weekend of May 21-22.
The BVAL team with the deepest representation at state will be Pittsburg in three events.
With a time of 10.54, junior Zach Card qualified for state in the boys 100-meter dash. Senior Dearen Idahosa earned a spot at state in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 21.77 seconds. Card and Idahosa will also be teammates in the boys 4x100 meter relay, along with sophomore LaRico Tezeno and junior Kenyan Higgins. The quartet of (in order) Tezeno, Card, Higgins and Idahosa qualified with a time of 42.07.
Heritage will be represented in a pair of events. The lone Patriot to qualify in an individual event was junior Kimora Mclemore. Her throw of 38 feet, ¼ inch in the girls shot put event was good enough to earn her a spot at state. The Patriots also qualified in the boys 4x400 relay at 3:21.62, with senior Zachary Carroll running leadoff, senior Morel Ombougno going second, freshman Jordan Green going third and junior Jordan Maldonado finishing the relay off.
Antioch had qualifiers in two events -- both individual. Senior Daisy Hart will be competing with Mclemore in the girls shot put, qualifying with a throw of 38 feet. She finished second at NCS while Mclemore was third. Fellow senior Jorge Hernandez will also be at state, qualifying in the boys triple jump. His best jump came in at 44 feet, 6.25 inches.
The remaining BVAL qualifier is Freedom’s 4x100 boys relay team, which finished in 42.69 seconds and in third place, just behind runner-up Pittsburg. The Falcons qualified with sophomore Taylor Edmon leading off and passing the baton to senior Shamond Brooks. Junior Tai Reed ran the third leg and handed off to sophomore Demi Kalmon.
This will be the first state championship meet contested since 2019. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 spring season in its early weeks. The 2021 season was abridged, meets were held almost exclusively against nearby rivals to limit travel, and no state meet took place.
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Athletes from four Bay Valley Athletic League schools earned spots at the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship Meet with solid performances at the Tri-Valley Meet (seen above) and the North Coast Section Meet of Champions.
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
The 2022 CIF State Championship Meet will be held at Buchanan High School in Clovis on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.
