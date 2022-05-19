When area athletes met at the Tri-Valley Area Track and Field Championship on Saturday, May 14, there was one goal in mind -- prolong the season or, in the case of the seniors, their high school track and field careers.
To do that, they would have to finish high enough or have a strong enough time or distance to advance to the North Coast Section Meet of Champions.
The Bay Valley Athletic League athletes were at a familiar location, as the event was held at Freedom High. That served them well. Athletes from every BVAL school did well enough to move on to the Meet of Champions.
Heritage will be the best represented BVAL school at the Meet of Champions, as the Patriots advanced in 15 individual events and two relays.
Three of those 15 spots are held by senior Guinn Herron. She finished third in the girls 100-meter dash (12.72), the 100 hurdles (15.73) and the long jump (17 feet, .5 inches). Senior Kimora Mclemore and junior Jordan Maldonado will be in two individual events. Mclemore punched her tickets by winning the girls shot put (38 feet, 1 inch) and finishing seventh in the girls 300 hurdles (16.30). Maldondo was fifth in the 300 hurdles (41.76) and seventh in the 400 meters (50.72).
In the boys 1,600-meter race, Patriot seniors Dominic DePiero (4:21.25) and James Woolery (4:21.65) both qualified, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Senior Zachary Carroll finished 6th in the boys 200-meter race (22.03) while senior Morel Ombougno (50.88) was eighth in the boys 400 meters.
Heritage will have a discus thrower in both and girls events. Sophomore Jakob Zimmerman (141 feet) won the boys event while senior Chloe Zimmerman (101 feet, 5 inches) was sixth in the girls competition. Other Heritage qualifiers were junior Jeremiah Ruffin, who finished third in the boys triple jump (41 feet, 9.5 inches) and junior Jasper Villanueva, whose height in the girls high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) was good enough for eighth place.
Pittsburg had qualifiers in 14 individual events and was particularly strong in the sprints and hurdles. The boys 100- and 200-meter races were particularly kind to the Pirates. In the 100, junior Zach Card came in second place (10.78), senior Dearen Idahosa (10.89) was fourth (10.89) while junior Kenyan Higgins was sixth (11.03). All three were better in the 200. Card took first place (21.68), Idahosa finished third (21.86) and Higgins was fifth (21.95).
Idahosa qualified in the boys long jump by finishing third (21 feet, 3 inches). He’ll be joined at the Meet of Champions in that event by his teammate, junior Israel Polk, who finished seventh (20 feet, 7 inches).
The Pirates also had double qualifiers in the girls and boys hurdle races. Freshman Anaya Russell was second in the 300 hurdles (46.51) and fifth in the 100 (15.77) while sophomore LaRico Tezeno was third in the 300 (41.31) and fourth in the 110 (15.60). Pittsburg’s other individual qualifiers were junior Lauren Lemire, who won the girls shot put (120 feet, 5 inches) and senior Joseph Quinn, who was third in the boys discus (132 feet, 4 inches).
The home team from Freedom had a pair of Tri-Valley Championship champions. Senior Shamond Brooks won the boys long jump (22 feet, 1.25 inches) while senior Kylee Denver won the girls 800 meter race (2:17.35).
Brooks also qualified in the boys 100 meter dash (11.03), finishing eighth. Senior Aaron Martinez was a double qualifier, as well. He finished second in the boys shot put (50 feet, 5 inches) and fifth in the discus (129 feet, 10 inches). Junior Uche Moghalu qualified in the same two events on the girls side. Moghalu was fifth in the discus (105 feet, 10 inches) and ninth in the shot put (31 feet, 8 inches).
Falcons seniors Elijah Jordan, Dante Benedetti and Wyatt Erickson all advanced, as well, finishing second in their respective events. Jordan was the runner-up in the boys triple jump (44 feet, 10 inches), Benedetti in the boys discus (133 feet, 7 inches) and Erickson in the boys 800 meter event (1:58.71). Senior Christian Merryman also advanced in the boys shot put (44 feet, 10 inches), finishing sixth.
Much like Pittsburg, Deer Valley will be well represented in the sprints at the Meet of Champions. For the Wolverines, though, it was the girls who took center stage at the Tri-Valley Meet. Senior Deserey Bryant won the 200-meter race (24.65), while Teloni and Leloni Ervin finished eighth (25.84) and ninth (25.88). Bryant also finished third in the 100-meter event (12.31) while Leloni (12.70) crossed in eighth place.
Liberty’s Meet of Champions in the individual events will come from a pair of juniors. Rylee Guinn was third in the girls 1600-meter race (5:12.09) while junior Caden Novello (131 feet, 11 inches) was fourth in the boys discus.
Antioch will also have a pair of representatives. Though one of them, senior Jorge Hernandez, will be in two events. Hernandez won the boys triple jump (44 feet, 11.5 inches), giving the BVAL (along with Jordan from Freedom and Ruffin from Heritage) a sweep of the top three spots. Hernandez also finished fifth in the boys long jump (20 feet, 10 inches). Senior Daisy Hart, meanwhile, was second in the girls shot put event (37 feet .5 inches).
The BVAL will also have representation in all four relays. The Pittsburg quartet of Tezeno, Card, Higgins and Idahosa (42.02) blazed to victory in the boys 4x100 relay. Freedom sophomore Taylor Edmon, Brooks, junior Tai Reed and sophomore Demi Kalmon (42.66) also qualified, finishing third.
The Deer Valley group of Bryant, both Ervins and sophomore Joi-Lyn Haulcy (49.06) qualified in the girls 4x100, finishing second. Bryant, Ervin (Teloni), junior Melanie Crabtree and sophomore Keneyia Hall were also good enough to qualify in the 4x400, finishing fourth (4:06.29).
Heritage and Liberty both qualified in the girls 4x400 event, as well. The Patriots finished second (4:03.34) with a team of sophomores Kayla Marino and Camille Williams, freshman Eden Enoru and senior Sabrina Rogers. The Liberty quartet of juniors Mersayis Shedd, Guinn and Kate Costanza, along with sophomore Kayla Cochenour, finished ninth (4:14.60).
Heritage also qualified in the boys 4x400 relay, with the team of Carroll, junior Hayden Van Den Oudenaller, freshman Jordan Green and Maldonado finishing fourth (3:30.33).
The NCS Meet of Champions will be held on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 at Dublin High School. Qualified athletes will then go to the CIF State Track and Field Championships, held on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.