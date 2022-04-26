Bay Valley Athletic League baseball, softball standings Apr 26, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bay Valley Athletic League baseball and softball regular seasons wrap up in early May. Here is a look at the current standings as of April 25.SoftballHeritage-13-3-1, 5-0 against league opponentsFreedom-8-8, 4-2Pittsburg-10-6, 3-2Liberty-5-14, 3-3Antioch-11-9, 2-4Deer Valley-2-18, 0-6BaseballLiberty-14-5, 6-0Heritage-13-7, 4-2Antioch-13-6, 3-3Pittsburg-13-6, 2-4Freedom-10-10, 2-4Deer Valley-4-15-1, 1-5 Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story! 