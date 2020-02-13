BVAL Basketball Scores

Photo by Tony Kukulich

The Heritage boys’ basketball team fell to Deer Valley 72-54 on Tuesday.

The Bay Valley Athletic League’s basketball teams hit the hardwood for a night of action on Feb. 10 and 11.

Boys

Deer Valley 72, Freedom 54

Pittsburg 53, Heritage 51

Liberty 52, Antioch 42

Standings

Deer Valley 17-8, 9-0 (league champions)

Liberty 13-12, 5-4

Pittsburg 7-18, 4-5

Heritage 10-15, 4-5

Antioch 7-19, 3-6

Freedom 7-17, 2-7

Girls

Heritage 68, Pittsburg 41

Freedom 78, Deer Valley 39

Liberty 53, Antioch 48

Standings

Heritage 20-5, 9-0 (league champions)

Pittsburg 18-6, 6-3

Freedom 17-8, 6-3

Liberty 10-15, 4-5

Antioch 10-14, 1-8

Deer Valley 7-18, 1-8

