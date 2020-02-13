The Bay Valley Athletic League’s basketball teams hit the hardwood for a night of action on Feb. 10 and 11.
Boys
Deer Valley 72, Freedom 54
Pittsburg 53, Heritage 51
Liberty 52, Antioch 42
Standings
Deer Valley 17-8, 9-0 (league champions)
Liberty 13-12, 5-4
Pittsburg 7-18, 4-5
Heritage 10-15, 4-5
Antioch 7-19, 3-6
Freedom 7-17, 2-7
1 of 20
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] Freedom vs. Deer Valley High School boys basketball 2-11-2020
1 of 20
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
The Freedom boys' basketball team kept the game against Deer Valley close for the first half, but eventually lost 72-54 to the undefeated Wolverines in Oakley, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. As the regular season draws to a close, seeding for the playoffs is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16, (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
Girls
Heritage 68, Pittsburg 41
Freedom 78, Deer Valley 39
Liberty 53, Antioch 48
Standings
Heritage 20-5, 9-0 (league champions)
Pittsburg 18-6, 6-3
Freedom 17-8, 6-3
Liberty 10-15, 4-5
Antioch 10-14, 1-8
Deer Valley 7-18, 1-8
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.