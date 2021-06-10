Liberty water polo

The Liberty boys water polo team ousted crosstown rival Heritage 15-5 in the league tournament final. Several members of the squad were named to the all-league squad.

 Angelo Garcia Jr.

The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its boys water polo all-stars.

MVP

Ryan Lichlyter, Liberty

First team

Ryan Lichlyter, Quentin Perry, Liberty; Anthony Partida, Freedom; Kyle Young, Zachary Ulrich, Liberty; Patrick Aiello, Zane LaBute, Willie Trapanese, Heritage

Second team

Jordon Stoltenberg, Freedom; Zachary Perry, Cade Venables, Jack Doria, Liberty; Mitchell Kindred , Andrew Lopez, Heritage; Connor Tompkins, Freedom; David Darrin Bascomb, Pittsburg

Honorable mention

Luke Pathe , Heritage; Luc Brantome, Ryan Staab, Dylan Oquendo, Liberty; Michael Clawson, Heritage; Zach Birk, Freedom; Dillon Fagundes , Pittsburg; Nate Clarke, Freedom; Ethan Darrin Bascomb, Pittsburg

Sportsmanship award

Nicholas Riva , Antioch; Jordan Stoltenberg, Freedom; Caleb Cuyanan, Heritage; Matthew Ramos , Liberty; William Benavides, Pittsburg.

