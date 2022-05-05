Bay Valley Athletic League divers soared through the air during the league championship meet at Freedom High School on April 28. A number of boy and girl divers will now advance to the North Coast Section meet, scheduled for May 5. The list of qualifiers includes Heritage’s Erica Krimm and Ainsley Waechter and Liberty’s Jordan Kemme, Gavin Capelli and Inara Baker-Lauer. For a complete list of qualifiers, and for results of the North Coast Section event, visit https://bit.ly/38O9sn4.
featured
Bay Valley Athletic League divers make a splash at league championship meet
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Does Oakley need a new library?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Boy suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting in Oakley
- Oakley Police ‘strongly suspect foul play’ in Alexis Gabe disappearance
- Brentwood blocks oil drilling – for now
- Contra Costa County County residents dispose of 584 pounds of drugs on National Take Bay Day
- Byron searches for new schools leader
- Contra Costa County and the City of Antioch to host one-stop county services event on May 5
- Learning garden blossoms at O'Hara Park Middle School in Oakley
- East Contra Costa Historical Society Museum re-opens on May 7
- Family suspends search for Alexis Gabe
- Freedom High School stunt cheer team is BVAL champions – again
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Marsh Creek Road motorcycle crash
- Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in California
- 100 best sci-fi movies of all time
- 10 interstate highways with the most fatalities
- [Photos] Oakley shooting
- [Photos] Brentwood Police Recognition Ceremony
- [Photos] Freedom High School softball team defeats Freedom
- [Photos] April 2022 Pets
- [Photos] Former Heritage High School football player's youth charity
- Highest-paying jobs in Redding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.