Diving 5.JPG

Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr. 

Bay Valley Athletic League divers soared through the air during the league championship meet at Freedom High School on April 28. 

 Angelo Garcia Jr

Bay Valley Athletic League divers soared through the air during the league championship meet at Freedom High School on April 28. A number of boy and girl divers will now advance to the North Coast Section meet, scheduled for May 5. The list of qualifiers includes Heritage’s Erica Krimm and Ainsley Waechter and Liberty’s Jordan Kemme, Gavin Capelli and Inara Baker-Lauer. For a complete list of qualifiers, and for results of the North Coast Section event, visit https://bit.ly/38O9sn4.

[Photos] Bay Valley Athletic League diving

