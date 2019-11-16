The North Coast Section football playoffs began this week.
No. 2 Pittsburg 41, No. 7 James Logan 0
No. 3 Liberty 50, No. 6 California 18
Looking ahead to next week
No. 3 Liberty will now travel to No. 2 Pittsburg for the right to play for a North Coast Section title. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 23. The winner will play the winner of No. 1 De La Salle and No. 5 Monte Vista. Pittsburg defeated Liberty earlier this year 24-21 in overtime.
