The Bay Valley Athletic League football officially returns on March 19.
Here is the weekly gridiron schedule.
March 19
- Deer Valley at Heritage
- Liberty at Antioch
- Freedom at Pittsburg
March 26
- Pittsburg at Heritage
- Deer Valley at Liberty
- Antioch at Freedom
April 2
- Heritage at Freedom
- Liberty at Pittsburg
- Antioch at Deer Valley
April 9
- Freedom at Liberty
- Pittsburg at Deer Valley
- Heritage at Antioch
April 16
- Heritage at Liberty
- Freedom at Deer Valley
- Pittsburg at Antioch
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.