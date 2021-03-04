Bay Valley Athletic League schedule

Bay Valley Athletic League football, seen here in 2019, is set to return on March 19.

The Bay Valley Athletic League football officially returns on March 19.

Here is the weekly gridiron schedule.

March 19

  • Deer Valley at Heritage
  • Liberty at Antioch
  • Freedom at Pittsburg

March 26

  • Pittsburg at Heritage
  • Deer Valley at Liberty
  • Antioch at Freedom

April 2

  • Heritage at Freedom
  • Liberty at Pittsburg
  • Antioch at Deer Valley

April 9

  • Freedom at Liberty
  • Pittsburg at Deer Valley
  • Heritage at Antioch

April 16

  • Heritage at Liberty
  • Freedom at Deer Valley
  • Pittsburg at Antioch

