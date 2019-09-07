Three of six Bay Valley Athletic League football teams were in action Sept. 6.
California 44, Freedom 40
Lincoln (Stockton) 37, Antioch 12
Wood (Vacaville) 42, Deer Valley 24
Saturday, Sept. 7
Heritage at James Logan (Union City), 4 p.m.
Liberty vs. Clayton Valley (at James Logan High), 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Wooster (Reno, Nevada), 2 p.m.
Looking ahead to Sept. 13
Kennedy vs. Deer Valley, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Antelope, 7:15 p.m.
Monte Vista at Liberty, 7 p.m. (at Heritage High School)
Bishop O’Dowd at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Antioch at San Ramon Valley, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Amador Valley, 7 p.m
