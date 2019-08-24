All six Bay Valley Athletic League football teams were in action Aug. 23 to open the 2019 high school football season.
Liberty 49, Vacaville 24
Amador Valley 30, Antioch 22
Turlock 21, Freedom 7
Pittsburg 42, St. Mary’s 35
San Ramon Valley 34, Heritage 7
American Canyon 40, Deer Valley 8
Looking ahead to Aug. 30
Antioch vs. California, 7 p.m.
Deer Valley at Campolindo (Moraga), 7 p.m.
Freedom at San Leandro, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Foothill (Pleasanton), 7 p.m.
Liberty at Oakdale, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31
Pittsburg at Serra (San Mateo), 1 p.m.
