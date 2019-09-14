Darrion Bartley

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Liberty running back Darrion Bartley stiff arms a Monte Vista's Jacob Oliphant during the Lions 24-21 win. Liberty is 4-0 this season.

 Tony Kukulich

All six Bay Valley Athletic League football teams were in action Sept. 13

Kennedy 47, Deer Valley 24

Antelope 24, Freedom 23

Liberty 24, Monte Vista 21

Pittsburg 56, Bishop O’Dowd 10

San Ramon Valley 10, Antioch 9

Heritage 21, Amador Valley 14

Looking ahead to Sept. 20

Antioch vs. Marin Catholic, 7 p.m.

Deer Valley vs. Dublin, 7 p.m.

Freedom vs. San Ramon Valley, 7 p.m.

Heritage vs. California, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Wilcox, 7 p.m.

