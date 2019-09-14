All six Bay Valley Athletic League football teams were in action Sept. 13
Kennedy 47, Deer Valley 24
Antelope 24, Freedom 23
Liberty 24, Monte Vista 21
Pittsburg 56, Bishop O’Dowd 10
San Ramon Valley 10, Antioch 9
Heritage 21, Amador Valley 14
Looking ahead to Sept. 20
Antioch vs. Marin Catholic, 7 p.m.
Deer Valley vs. Dublin, 7 p.m.
Freedom vs. San Ramon Valley, 7 p.m.
Heritage vs. California, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Wilcox, 7 p.m.
