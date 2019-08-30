Five of six Bay Valley Athletic League football teams were in action Aug. 30.
Liberty 19, Oakdale 14
California 14, Antioch 12
San Leandro 18, Freedom 13
Foothill 34, Heritage 13
Campolindo 48, Deer Valley 6
Aug. 31
Pittsburg at Serra (San Mateo), 1 p.m.
Looking ahead to Sept. 6
Antioch at Lincoln (Stockton), 7:15 p.m.
Deer Valley vs Wood, 7 p.m.
Freedom at California (San Ramon), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Heritage at James Logan (Union City), 4 p.m.
Liberty vs. Clayton Valley (at James Logan High), 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Wooster (Reno, Nevada), 2 p.m.
