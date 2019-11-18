Deer Valley football coach Robert Hubbard and Pittsburg girls volleyball coach Patricia Beardsley were recognized as the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) Fall Coaches of the Year, in a unanimous decision by the league’s athletic directors.
Hubbard received the Male Team Coach award despite his team going winless in the fall season. The Wolverines remained a spirited team on the field with a small roster and nearly became a North Coast Section Distinguished Scholastic Team in the process.
In a year when numerous other programs throughout the section and region forfeited games due to small numbers on their rosters, Hubbard got his team to perform at the best of their ability on a weekly basis.
“Robert provided outstanding leadership for an under-manned Deer Valley team,” said League Commissioner Steve Ahonen. “His kids played hard, never gave up and competed during every snap of the year. He is a wonderful role model for his kids, and both he and his staff demonstrated integrity and commitment throughout the season.”
Before the season, it was not even a certainty that Hubbard would be able to coach, as he was stricken with a facial paralysis condition which required him to take some time off. But he was able to return to the sideline and keep the team competitive, nearly pulling off a win in the team’s Homecoming game against Heritage.
Beardsley, meanwhile, received the Female Team Coach award after leading Pittsburg to its first-ever volleyball title in the BVAL, girls’ or boys’.
Along the way, the Pirates beat second-place Heritage for the first time ever, sweeping the Patriots in two five-set matches after having lost the first 27 meetings between the schools.
When Pittsburg won in Brentwood, it clinched at least a share of the title for the Pirates, and they locked up the outright crown during the final week of play.
Pittsburg’s girls’ volleyball team went 16-12 overall for the season, and 9-1 in the BVAL, reaching the first round of the NCS playoffs before falling to East Bay Athletic League champion California.
— Courtesy of the Bay Valley Athletic League
