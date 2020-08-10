The Bay Valley Athletic League has released all forthcoming 2020-2021 fall/winter and 2021 spring league matchup schedules on its website.
It’s expected the fall sports lineup, including cross-country, football, and boys’ and girls’ volleyball and water polo, will generally run from mid-December to March or April.
The packed spring sports schedule, including baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, stunt cheer, girls’ and boys’ golf, girls’ and boys’ soccer, swimming, girls’ and boys’ tennis, track and field, and wrestling will commence in February or March and possibly run until late June.
The reworked plans are contingent upon COVID-19 case metrics.
To view the complete league matchups, visit: https://bvalsports.org/ and click on the league schedule tab.
