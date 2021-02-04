Heritage tennis team - Erin Crane

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Heritage’s Erin Crane returns a shot during her league championship win over Freedom’s Alexis Matabuena. Matabuena had won the three previous singles titles.

 Tony Kukulich 2019

Select Bay Valley Athletic League sports are set to return this month after a nearly 11-month pandemic-induced stoppage of play.

Cross-Country

Races begin at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

  • Pittsburg @ Liberty
  • Antioch @ Freedom
  • Heritage @ Deer Valley

Wednesday, March 3

  • Pittsburg @ Antioch
  • Liberty @ Deer Valley
  • Heritage @ Freedom

Wednesday, March 10

  • Deer Valley @ Antioch
  • Liberty @ Heritage
  • Freedom @ Pittsburg

Wednesday, March 17

  • Deer Valley @ Freedom
  • Antioch @ Liberty
  • Pittsburg @ Heritage

Wednesday, March 24

  • Deer Valley @ Pittsburg
  • Freedom @ Liberty
  • Heritage @ Antioch

Girls’ Golf

Matches begin at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

  • Freedom @ Antioch
  • Liberty @ Deer Valley
  • Pittsburg @ Heritage

Thursday, Feb. 25

  • Antioch @ Freedom
  • Deer Valley @ Liberty
  • Heritage @ Pittsburg

Tuesday, March 2

  • Pittsburg @ Antioch
  • Deer Valley @ Heritage
  • Freedom @ Liberty

Thursday, March 4

  • Antioch @ Pittsburg
  • Heritage @ Deer Valley
  • Liberty @ Freedom

Tuesday, March 9

  • Liberty @ Antioch
  • Heritage @ Freedom
  • Pittsburg @ Deer Valley

Thursday, March 11

  • Antioch @ Liberty
  • Freedom @ Heritage
  • Deer Valley @ Pittsburg

Tuesday, March 16

  • Deer Valley @ Antioch
  • Pittsburg @ Freedom
  • Liberty @ Heritage

Thursday, March 18

  • Antioch @ Deer Valley
  • Freedom @ Pittsburg
  • Heritage @ Liberty

Tuesday, March 23

  • Antioch @ Heritage
  • Pittsburg @ Liberty
  • Freedom @ Deer Valley

Thursday, March 25

  • Heritage @ Antioch
  • Liberty @ Pittsburg
  • Deer Valley @ Freedom

Girls’ Tennis

Matches start at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

  • Freedom @ Antioch
  • Liberty @ Deer Valley
  • Pittsburg @ Heritage

Thursday, Feb. 25

  • Antioch @ Freedom
  • Deer Valley @ Liberty
  • Pittsburg @ Heritage

Tuesday, March 2

  • Pittsburg @ Antioch
  • Deer Valley @ Heritage
  • Freedom @ Liberty

Thursday, March 4

  • Pittsburg @ Antioch
  • Heritage @ Deer Valley
  • Liberty @ Freedom

Tuesday, March 9

  • Liberty @ Antioch
  • Heritage @ Freedom
  • Pittsburg @ Deer Valley

Thursday, March 11

  • Antioch @ Liberty
  • Freedom @ Heritage
  • Pittsburg @ Deer Valley

Tuesday, March 16

  • Deer Valley @ Antioch
  • Pittsburg @ Freedom
  • Liberty @ Heritage

Thursday, March 18

  • Antioch @ Deer Valley
  • Pittsburg @ Freedom
  • Heritage @ Liberty

Tuesday, March 23

  • Antioch @ Heritage
  • Pittsburg @ Liberty
  • Freedom @ Deer Valley

Thursday, March 25

  • Heritage @ Antioch
  • Pittsburg @ Liberty
  • Deer Valley @ Freedom

The Press will print upcoming schedules as they are published by the Bay Valley Athletic League.

