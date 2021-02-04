Select Bay Valley Athletic League sports are set to return this month after a nearly 11-month pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
Cross-Country
Races begin at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Pittsburg @ Liberty
- Antioch @ Freedom
- Heritage @ Deer Valley
Wednesday, March 3
- Pittsburg @ Antioch
- Liberty @ Deer Valley
- Heritage @ Freedom
Wednesday, March 10
- Deer Valley @ Antioch
- Liberty @ Heritage
- Freedom @ Pittsburg
Wednesday, March 17
- Deer Valley @ Freedom
- Antioch @ Liberty
- Pittsburg @ Heritage
Wednesday, March 24
- Deer Valley @ Pittsburg
- Freedom @ Liberty
- Heritage @ Antioch
Girls’ Golf
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Freedom @ Antioch
- Liberty @ Deer Valley
- Pittsburg @ Heritage
Thursday, Feb. 25
- Antioch @ Freedom
- Deer Valley @ Liberty
- Heritage @ Pittsburg
Tuesday, March 2
- Pittsburg @ Antioch
- Deer Valley @ Heritage
- Freedom @ Liberty
Thursday, March 4
- Antioch @ Pittsburg
- Heritage @ Deer Valley
- Liberty @ Freedom
Tuesday, March 9
- Liberty @ Antioch
- Heritage @ Freedom
- Pittsburg @ Deer Valley
Thursday, March 11
- Antioch @ Liberty
- Freedom @ Heritage
- Deer Valley @ Pittsburg
Tuesday, March 16
- Deer Valley @ Antioch
- Pittsburg @ Freedom
- Liberty @ Heritage
Thursday, March 18
- Antioch @ Deer Valley
- Freedom @ Pittsburg
- Heritage @ Liberty
Tuesday, March 23
- Antioch @ Heritage
- Pittsburg @ Liberty
- Freedom @ Deer Valley
Thursday, March 25
- Heritage @ Antioch
- Liberty @ Pittsburg
- Deer Valley @ Freedom
Girls’ Tennis
Matches start at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Freedom @ Antioch
- Liberty @ Deer Valley
- Pittsburg @ Heritage
Thursday, Feb. 25
- Antioch @ Freedom
- Deer Valley @ Liberty
- Pittsburg @ Heritage
Tuesday, March 2
- Pittsburg @ Antioch
- Deer Valley @ Heritage
- Freedom @ Liberty
Thursday, March 4
- Pittsburg @ Antioch
- Heritage @ Deer Valley
- Liberty @ Freedom
Tuesday, March 9
- Liberty @ Antioch
- Heritage @ Freedom
- Pittsburg @ Deer Valley
Thursday, March 11
- Antioch @ Liberty
- Freedom @ Heritage
- Pittsburg @ Deer Valley
Tuesday, March 16
- Deer Valley @ Antioch
- Pittsburg @ Freedom
- Liberty @ Heritage
Thursday, March 18
- Antioch @ Deer Valley
- Pittsburg @ Freedom
- Heritage @ Liberty
Tuesday, March 23
- Antioch @ Heritage
- Pittsburg @ Liberty
- Freedom @ Deer Valley
Thursday, March 25
- Heritage @ Antioch
- Pittsburg @ Liberty
- Deer Valley @ Freedom
The Press will print upcoming schedules as they are published by the Bay Valley Athletic League.
