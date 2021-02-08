The Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) has released its swimming and diving schedule for the upcoming season.
The season’s first official practice is set for Feb. 15, with competitions set to begin on March 3. All competitions will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3
Pittsburg @ Deer Valley
Heritage @ Freedom
Liberty @ Antioch
Wednesday, March 10
Liberty @ Deer Valley
Heritage @ Pittsburg
Antioch @ Freedom
Wednesday, March 17
Liberty @ Heritage
Antioch @ Deer Valley
Freedom @ Pittsburg
Wednesday, March 24
Pittsburg @ Antioch
Deer Valley @ Heritage
Freedom @ Liberty
Wednesday, March 31
Deer Valley @ Freedom
Heritage @ Antioch
Pittsburg @ Liberty
Thursday, April 8
BVAL Dive Championships @ Freedom
Friday-Saturday, April 9-10
BVAL Championships @ Antioch (varsity only)
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.