Heritage swimmer Hailey Miranda

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Heritage swimmer Hailey Miranda competes during a dual with Liberty last Friday. The girls and boys teams both defeated the Lions, locking up their 10th and 11th league titles, respectively

 Tony Kukulich 2019

The Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) has released its swimming and diving schedule for the upcoming season.

The season’s first official practice is set for Feb. 15, with competitions set to begin on March 3. All competitions will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3

Pittsburg @ Deer Valley

Heritage @ Freedom

Liberty @ Antioch

Wednesday, March 10

Liberty @ Deer Valley

Heritage @ Pittsburg

Antioch @ Freedom

Wednesday, March 17

Liberty @ Heritage

Antioch @ Deer Valley

Freedom @ Pittsburg

Wednesday, March 24

Pittsburg @ Antioch

Deer Valley @ Heritage

Freedom @ Liberty

Wednesday, March 31

Deer Valley @ Freedom

Heritage @ Antioch

Pittsburg @ Liberty

Thursday, April 8

BVAL Dive Championships @ Freedom

Friday-Saturday, April 9-10

BVAL Championships @ Antioch (varsity only)

