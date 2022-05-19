Four baseball teams from the Bay Valley Athletic League reached the North Coast Section playoffs. Pittsburg, who won the league tournament, received the automatic bid. Regular season champion Liberty earned a spot, as well, as did Heritage and Freedom.
Pittsburg and Freedom had their seasons come to an end in the first round of the NCS Tournament. The other two teams, though, earned at least one more game.
Liberty 3, Acalanes 2
The Dons and Lions each scored a run in the third inning. The game remained 1-1 into the bottom half of the fifth inning. Liberty junior infielder Michael Baker broke that tie, belting a two-run home run to put Liberty up 3-1. Acalanes would score a run in the top half of the seventh but would get no more, as the Lions won 3-2.
Sophomore pitcher David Roberts threw a complete game for the Lions. He struck out five and surrendered one earned run. Other standouts for Liberty included junior infielder Nick Goff, who delivered three hits and senior outfielder Tanner Viramontes, who was 2-for-4.
With the win, the Lions advance to the NCS semifinals. Their next game will be on the road against No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m.
Heritage 10, Berkeley 0
While the 8 vs. 9 seed should, in theory, be the tightest game of the first round, that was not the case here. The drama didn’t last long in this one. The visiting Patriots exploded in the top of the first inning, scoring nine runs capped off with a three-run home run by junior Anthony Potestio. Heritage added another run in the fourth inning to open up a 10-run lead. The Yellowjackets couldn’t narrow that deficit by the end of the fifth inning, prompting the game to be called via the 10-run rule.
Junior Landon Marchetti struck out four hitters while spreading out two hits and three walks over three innings. Senior Bryce Liechty threw the next two innings. Potestio and junior Jalen Owens each collected two hits for Heritage. In addition to Potestio’s 3 RBI, Owens, Marchetti, sophomores Ryan Williams and Elijah Ward each drove in a run, as did senior Ryan Wheeler and junior Pimentel.
Heritage will be in action next on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. at No. 1 Foothill.
De La Salle 10, Freedom 3
The visiting Falcons seemed primed for an upset early, opening up a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning. But that momentum was short-lived. The Spartans didn’t stay down for long, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. De La Salle kept the momentum going, scoring three more in the second inning and four in the fourth.
Freedom’s offense, meanwhile, couldn’t keep the early momentum going. The Falcons didn’t score again until the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 10-3. That stood as the final score.
The loss ends Freedom’s season. The Falcons were 14-14 overall. And while Freedom finished third in the BVAL during the regular season, they reached the finals in the league tournament, losing 9-7 to Pittsburg.
San Ramon Valley 7, Pittsburg 5
While the Pirates had one of the most entertaining, back-and-forth games of the first round, they ultimately fell just short. After two scoreless innings, Pittsburg got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. That lead did not last long, though, as the Wolves scored five in the top of the fourth inning.
Pittsburg tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs. But San Ramon Valley again regained control of the game in the next half-inning, scoring a pair of runs to take a 7-5 lead. The Pirates could not answer again.
With the loss, Pittsburg’s season came to an end. The Pirates went 19-9 overall. Pittsburg was only 4-6 during the BVAL’s regular season but came alive in the league tournament. The Pirates opened the BVAL tournament with a 1-0 win over rival Antioch, then beat Liberty -- who went 10-0 during the regular season -- 10-2 in the semifinal. Pittsburg then beat Freedom 9-7 to claim the league championship, earning the BVAL’s automatic bid into the NCS tournament.
