The Bay Valley Athletic League tennis tournament was held this week at Freedom High School. At right, Freedom’s Madi Suzuki competes against Heritage’s Nicolette Alexander in the singles semifinal round. At far right, Heritage’s Erin Crane competes against teammate Manpreet Kaur in the same singles semifinal round. Complete results of the tournament were unavailable as of press time.
Bay Valley Athletic League tennis stars battle for titles
-
- Updated
- Comments
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Fire destroys Oakley home, displaces four residents
- Suspect in custody after early morning knife attack on Bethel Island
- Athlete of the Week: Lacey and Lindsey Wagner
- Contra Costa County OK’s indoor commercial cannabis cultivation business
- Arson suspected as multiple fires burn near Brentwood shopping center
- Brentwood appoints park commissioners
- Antioch community unites for child in need
- Contra Costa opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and over
- Contra Costa County modifies hemp moratorium
- Contra Costa residents who are 50 and over encouraged to request COVID-19 vaccine now
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Oakley residential fire
- [Photos] HomeGoods fire
- [Photos] Freedom vs Campolindo football season opener
- [Photos] BVAL Girls' Tennis Championships
- [Photos] Tim Herode for Governor
- [Photos] Heritage High School returns to class
- [Photos] Liberty High Sschool v Heritage High School Girls' Tennis
- [Photos] Bethel Island boat fire under investigation
- [Photos] U-pick strawberries get an early start at George's Berries
- [Photos] March 2021 Pets
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.