The Bay Valley Athletic League tennis tournament was held this week at Freedom High School. At right, Freedom’s Madi Suzuki competes against Heritage’s Nicolette Alexander in the singles semifinal round. At far right, Heritage’s Erin Crane competes against teammate Manpreet Kaur in the same singles semifinal round. Complete results of the tournament were unavailable as of press time.

+18 [Photos] BVAL Girls' Tennis Championships

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags