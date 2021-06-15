The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its volleyball all-stars.
MVP
Rochelle Mosley, Heritage
First Team
Kassy Chaput, Kylie Suckow, Liberty; Sydney Williams, Chloe Panggat, Jordan Cattolico, Heritage; Daphne Saucelo, Deer Valley; Lauren Lourenzo, Liberty; Brooke Slous, Heritage; Jahni Speth, Freedom; Rachel Aquino, Deer Valley
Second Team
Jaden Lucido, Cammie Johns, Heritage; Mary Chavez, Deer Valley; Bailey Johnson, Liberty; Lauren Lemire, Zariah Uperesa-Sogelau, Pittsburg; Arianna Zapanta, Deer Valley; Paige Lind, Liberty
Honorable Mention
Paige Slous, Heritage; Annabelle Attia, Freedom; Angie Escorcia, Antioch
Sportsmanship Award
Mercy Hurst, Deer Valley; Annaliese Rivera, Freedom; Chloe Panggat, Heritage; Marlena Madrigal, Liberty; Zariah Uperesa-Sogelau, Pittsburg
Boys Volleyball
MVP
Mason Sem, Deer Valley
First Team
Parker Reich, Josh Contreras, Noah Mirano, Deer Valley; Tanner Hartwig, Noah DeRita, Heritage; Marcelo Bustamante, Liberty; Navjot Singh, Pittsburg; Dennis Gavrilenko, Deer Valley; Calvin Su’esu’e, Freedom; Gabriel DeGuzman, Liberty
Second Team
Mitchell Eelsing, Jake Palmer, Heritage; Pedro Rivera, Freedom; Henry Nguyen, Deer Valley; Christian Richardson, Jesse Glenn, Liberty; Virgilo Cecilio, Deer Valley; Xander Armatis, Heritage.
Honorable Mention
Michael Clawson, Heritage; Keneti Liaina, Pittsburg; Devin De Ocampo, Deer Valley; Maxwell Su’esu’e, Freedom; Anioma Njokanma, Pittsburg
Sportsmanship Award
Noah Mirano, Deer Valley; Dylan Ladrido, Freedom; Josh Cattolico, Heritage; Cooper Siemers, Liberty; Alex Nguyen, Pittsburg.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.