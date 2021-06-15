volleyball
The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its volleyball all-stars.

MVP

Rochelle Mosley, Heritage

First Team

Kassy Chaput, Kylie Suckow, Liberty; Sydney Williams, Chloe Panggat, Jordan Cattolico, Heritage; Daphne Saucelo, Deer Valley; Lauren Lourenzo, Liberty; Brooke Slous, Heritage; Jahni Speth, Freedom; Rachel Aquino, Deer Valley

Second Team

Jaden Lucido, Cammie Johns, Heritage; Mary Chavez, Deer Valley; Bailey Johnson, Liberty; Lauren Lemire, Zariah Uperesa-Sogelau, Pittsburg; Arianna Zapanta, Deer Valley; Paige Lind, Liberty

Honorable Mention

Paige Slous, Heritage; Annabelle Attia, Freedom; Angie Escorcia, Antioch

Sportsmanship Award

Mercy Hurst, Deer Valley; Annaliese Rivera, Freedom; Chloe Panggat, Heritage; Marlena Madrigal, Liberty; Zariah Uperesa-Sogelau, Pittsburg

Boys Volleyball

MVP

Mason Sem, Deer Valley

First Team

Parker Reich, Josh Contreras, Noah Mirano, Deer Valley; Tanner Hartwig, Noah DeRita, Heritage; Marcelo Bustamante, Liberty; Navjot Singh, Pittsburg; Dennis Gavrilenko, Deer Valley; Calvin Su’esu’e, Freedom; Gabriel DeGuzman, Liberty

Second Team

Mitchell Eelsing, Jake Palmer, Heritage; Pedro Rivera, Freedom; Henry Nguyen, Deer Valley; Christian Richardson, Jesse Glenn, Liberty; Virgilo Cecilio, Deer Valley; Xander Armatis, Heritage.

Honorable Mention

Michael Clawson, Heritage; Keneti Liaina, Pittsburg; Devin De Ocampo, Deer Valley; Maxwell Su’esu’e, Freedom; Anioma Njokanma, Pittsburg

Sportsmanship Award

Noah Mirano, Deer Valley; Dylan Ladrido, Freedom; Josh Cattolico, Heritage; Cooper Siemers, Liberty; Alex Nguyen, Pittsburg.

