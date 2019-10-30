After a successful regular season, Brentwood’s Heritage and Liberty High School girls volleyball teams stumbled in the opening round of the North Coast Section Division I playoffs this week.
Both Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) squads made a valiant effort, but second-seed Campolindo was too much for 15th-seed Heritage, defeating the Patriots 25-21, 25-16, 26-24.
Top seed Bishop O’Dowd took care of Liberty 25-8, 25-10 and 25-21.
No. 3 Cal High ousted #14 Pittsburg, the only other BVAL squad to reach the playoffs.
Heritage ends its season 15-8 and 8-2 in league play, its only two league losses coming from pesky Pittsburg. The Patriots finished in second place in league play, while upping their overall win total by two over last season.
“Congratulations to our girls volleyball team for another successful season,” Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith wrote on Twitter. “We may be done after losing to an outstanding Campolindo team, but it was a great year filled with milestones and many successes.”
Liberty (13-16; 7-3 in league play) finished third in the league standings this season, dropping only two league matches to Heritage, and one to Pittsburg.
Delaney Gash led the squad with 90 kills this season; Lauren Lineweaver and Marina Magsayo finished with 17 aces; and Trinity Sutton finished with 83 blocks. Magsayo also had 230 digs this season. Samantha Taylor led the squad with 116 assists.
