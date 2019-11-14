The underdog Amador Valley boys’ water polo team sank Brentwood’s Liberty High School team 9-8 in the second round of the North Coast Section (NCS) Division I playoffs.
Ross Brown’s two fourth-quarter goals gave seventh seed Amador Valley one, then two goal leads, to knock off the second seed Lions (22-5, 5-0 in league play).
The two teams combined for four ties in the contest, and Amador Valley didn’t take a lead until Ethan Braga’s goal, with 1:12 left in the third quarter to break a 6-all stalemate.
Liberty head coach Mike Cristol said his team came out a little flat, possibly as a result of not playing in about a week, after earning the second seed in the playoffs and receiving a first-round bye.
“I thought our intensity was a little low,” said Cristol. “The number-two seed is a blessing for the first round, but at the same time, you are out of the water a week. Amador Valley had a solid win — a good win over Vintage — and they seemed like they showed up ready to play.”
The Dons’ Braga and Brown each notched three goals; Devin Kost had two; and Will Bosse added one to fuel Amador Valley’s come-from-behind victory, three times facing two goal deficits.
Brown’s two fourth-quarter scores put the Dons in front, and they wouldn’t let go.
Liberty’s Ryan Lichlyter scored the last of his team-leading five goals, with 1:50 left, to pull Liberty within one, but the Lions drew no closer, despite a couple nice opportunities to pull even.
Amador Valley goalie Tanner McMillen negated Liberty’s six-on-five advantage late in the game with a nice save, and Brown’s steal sealed the Lions’ fate on their last possession.
“We could have executed the plays better that we have been working hard on in practice,” said Liberty captain Justin DiPietro. “We didn’t execute them as we wished to.”
Aside from Lichlyter’s five scores, DiPietro added two goals off a pair of five-meter opportunities, and Kyle Young’s single goal rounded out the scoring for Liberty.
Despite the Loss, Cristol said the team has a lot to be proud of. The Lions earned the highest Division I playoff seed of any Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) boys program in history.
Also, the Lions’ loss to Amador Valley was the team’s first against a Division I opponent all season. The three teams that accounted for the Lions’ other four losses — Woodcreek, Rio Americano and Berkeley, twice — were all placed in Open Division playoff brackets, signaling they are a step above Liberty.
The Lions also captured regular season and league tournament titles this season.
Cristol has shot new life into the Lions’ program since taking over in 2016. After going winless in 2015, the Lions won eight games in 2016, 12 in 2017, 20 in 2018 and 22 this season.
“It was a really great season,” said Patrick Olsen, a team captain. “We won most of our games by a lot. It was just great overall.”
In other action:
Liberty girls’ water polo
Miramonte — the second seed in the elite NCS Open Division — upended seventh-seed Liberty 14-4.
The Lions’ loss ended an otherwise scintillating season in which the team went 22-4 and 5-0 in league play, while also winning the regular season and league tournament titles. The team increased its total wins over last season by four games in 2019.
Six of the team’s 10 players are slated to return next season, according to a team roster posted on Maxpreps.com.
Among the returnees are Olivia Doria, Trinity Otis, Genevieve Almgren and Avery Johnston.
Heritage boys
The sixth seed Foothill boys’ water polo team defeated 11-seed Heritage 13-5 in the opening round of the NCS playoffs.
Daniel Kim was a star for the Falcons, scoring seven of the team’s goals, and Eugene Kruger added four to buoy Foothill.
The Falcons (14-10) outscored Heritage 9-3 in the second and third quarters combined, to open up a 10-3 lead.
Despite the loss, the Patriots — nine-time BVAL champions — had another fine season, raking up a 12-13 season record, which included a 4-1 mark in league play.
Heritage finished second behind Liberty in the league standings and at the league tournament.
Heritage girls water polo
Meanwhile, the 10th seed Napa girls’ squad upended seventh seed Heritage 10-8 in the opening round.
Heritage — the 2016, 2017 and 2018 league champions and the reigning NCS Division 1 titleholders — finished second behind Liberty in both the league standings, and at the league tournament.
