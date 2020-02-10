After learning two dedicated players were facing circumstances that would limit their ability to play football, the community stepped up to fund scholarships.
The Bay Valley Ravens, a seven-on-seven community football team, recently awarded Jackson Commins and Jordan Lee with scholarships for the upcoming football season.
Ravens President Paul Gates noted the Freedom High School junior is a great athlete with an outstanding work ethic, who is known to always have a positive attitude and is dedicated and eager to learn.
“Jackson is that football player that every coach wants to coach,” Gates said.
Jordan Lee is another junior from Freedom High School. Lee was an all-league first team player as a junior.
“Lee is always in the gym, lifting weights and doing drills in order to improve his skills during the offseason ... ” Gates said. “He is extremely hardworking and will not allow anything to stop him from reaching his goals.”
Both of these athletes wanted to be a part of the Ravens and grow as athletes, but due to unfortunate circumstances, Gates recently stated that they would be unable to be a part of the team this upcoming season.
When community members heard both young men weren't going to be able to be Ravens this season, they banded together to award them scholarships.
“The local community and families knew and saw how much Jordan and Jackson wanted to be a part of this team and how deserving they were to be apart of it,” Gates said. “With the help of the community, the scholarships awarded to both Jackson and Jordan will help them better their futures in football.”
The gesture is an extension of the Bay Valley Ravens’ organizational goals. The football team was created for the community and surrounding city’s football players in order to successfully develop and improve their skills by competing in top tournaments locally and even nationally.
“We want the players to build character to help them become a better player and teammate, overcome adversity … and develop growth with their teammates and coaches,” Gates said. “The Bay Valley Ravens will continue to build a community base within and outside of the organization, to help young men who are unable to receive opportunities to better their futures in football and in life. Our motto on and off the field is ‘together we get it done!’ Together as a community, a team and an organization, we can achieve anything. We, as organization, want to give young men the opportunity to play football and enjoy the love of playing the game.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.