Berkeley beats Delta Breeze in lacrosse opener

The Berkeley Bears and Delta Breeze girls met for their first game of the lacrosse season on opening day Feb. 25, with Berkeley winning 13-6.
Berkeley pounced on Delta Breeze in the first five minutes with three goals. Delta Breeze met the challenge with their first goal from Cailey Feague. This was followed by two more goals by Kori Romero and Braelyn Pryor ending the first half with Berkeley leading 6-3.
The second half brought more scoring by both teams and five excellent saves by goalie Bailey Maestretti. Kori Romero and Braelyn Pryor scored again in the second half along with a goal by newcomer Mariah Juarez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.