Biddy Sports flag tag kicking-off in Oakley

May 3, 2022

Biddy Sports is kicking-off an eight-week flag tag session for children ages 4 to 6 at the ball fields at 1250 O'Hara Avenue in Oakley, from June 11 to Aug. 6.

The season consists of eight one-hour sessions on Saturdays.

The registration fee is $112 for Oakley residents and $122 for non-residents.

The registration deadline is May 27.

Biddy Sports uses nerf footballs and flags to play the non-contact game.

Children learn the basic fundamentals of flag tag while developing social skills in a fun, safe, and family-oriented environment.

For more information or to register, visit www.ci.oakley.ca.us/registration or call 925-625-7041. 