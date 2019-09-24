A six-week flag tag session for children ages 4 to 6 will be hosted at Summerwood Park (near Bristow Middle School), from Oct. 19 to Nov. 23.
The season consists of six one-hour sessions on Saturdays. The registration fee is $68 for Brentwood residents and $84 for nonresidents. The registration deadline is Oct 9.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2MuT62K or call 925-516-5444. For more information about Biddy Sports, visit www.biddysports.com or call 925-522-9284.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.