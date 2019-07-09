Biddy Sports will soon launch basketball and soccer sign-ups around East County.
Basketball in Brentwood
The eight-week season for children ages 4 to 6 will be held from August 3 to September 28 at the Bristow Middle School gym.
The season consists of one-hour sessions on Saturdays, excluding August 31. The fee to register is $90 for residents and $106 for non-residents. The deadline to register is July 24. For more information or to sign up, call 925-516-5444 or visit http://bit.ly/BiddySports. Type “Biddy” in the search bar.
Soccer in Oakley
Biddy Sports will soon begin its outdoor soccer season in Oakley.
The eight-week season, designed for kids ages 3 to 5, will run for an hour on Saturdays from August 24 to October 19 at the new recreation field on O’Hara Avenue. The fee is $90 for residents and $100 for non-residents. The deadline to register is August 14. To register, call 925-625-7041 or visit http://bit.ly/BiddySoccer.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.