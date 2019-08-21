The tenth annual Bridging the Gap Junior-Senior Bowling Tournament was held on Aug. 18 at Harvest Park Bowl.
Junior bowlers as young as 9 and seniors (50 and up) were paired up for three games of competition.
The format was “9 pin no-tap,” which means knocking down nine pins with the first ball (instead of the usual ten) is scored as a strike. There were five bowlers who scored perfect 300 games.
This is a popular event, each year attracting new junior bowlers who have recently started bowling and seniors who have recently reached their senior (50-year-old) status.
This year, 26 teams made up of 54 bowlers took to the lanes.
As usual, there was excitement in the air. The bowlers — junior and senior — rooted for one another, and spectators (parents, grandparents, friends) were there to support their favorites.
The top seven juniors in two divisions received scholarship money they can use toward their education.
The top seven teams in Division A were (Junior-Senior): Isaac Hernandez and Diane Leonis, Cassidy and Chris Hannan, Malcolm and Roslyn Goode, Kyle Santos and Kent Welker, Jordyn Rios and Rosemary Larkin, Alexandra Hernandez and Terry Damico and Danny Hom and Jean Scurlock.
The top seven in Division B were: Jeremy and Jerry Cheatwood, Cody and Tammy Herzog, Kevin and Cornell Hammons, Ben Walmer and Keith Jones, John Tiernan Jr. and Joe Pawloski, Tanner and Bill Webb, and Justin Simpson and Jerry Marshall.
A good time was had by all. Next year’s event will be held around the same time in August.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.