Breeze 12U team defeats Danville; 14U team falls

With excellent defense, passing, shooting and coaching, the Delta Breeze 12U boys took home a 12-3 win over the 12U Scorpions last week.
First-half goalie Clayton Geiser and second-half goalie, Caden Kyle, together made eight saves, and when not playing as goalies helped round out the Delta Breeze field defense, which included excellent play by Kory Dake and Ethan Lind.
While playing defense, Dake, midfielder Shane Hamilton, Preston Sprague and midfielder Noah Shappet all scored.
The shots on goal were made possible by the excellent defense, passing and assists from attack men London Webb-Allender, Keegan Falgout, and Nigel Green, and midfielder Logan Caraway.
Later in the day, the Danville 14U boys Scorpions held the Delta Breeze lacrosse team scoreless in an 11-0 win.
Numerous turnovers allowed the Scorpions offense to wear down the Delta Breeze defensive players, all of whom had already played in the earlier 12U game. Had it not been for the eight saves by goalie Garner Plumlee and other defensive plays by Dake, Lind and Nolan Pryor, the Scorpions would have won by a much larger margin.
With the Scorpions offense dominating play time, Delta Breeze attack players Mason Beck, Keegan Falgout, Luke Geis, and Preston Sprague had few opportunities to shoot.
With the Scorpions defense shutting down passing opportunities, Delta Breeze midfielders Luke Brown, Logan Caraway, Shane Hamilton, Evan Lopez, and Noah Shappet were shut down or forced to shoot from long distances and extreme angles.
