Brentwood’s youth and adult soccer and lacrosse players will soon have a place to call home.

Last week, the Brentwood City Council approved the conceptual plan, with a few modifications from the proposed draft, to officially allow the park design process to continue with its next steps in creating the design and construction documents en route to its eventual bidding and construction in 2024.

“It’s incredible,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said. “It’s something that councils have discussed over the years over and over again, and we just didn’t have a way to make it happen.

