Brentwood’s youth and adult soccer and lacrosse players will soon have a place to call home.
Last week, the Brentwood City Council approved the conceptual plan, with a few modifications from the proposed draft, to officially allow the park design process to continue with its next steps in creating the design and construction documents en route to its eventual bidding and construction in 2024.
“It’s incredible,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said. “It’s something that councils have discussed over the years over and over again, and we just didn’t have a way to make it happen.
“We’ve had a lot of families telling us that their soccer tournaments and games are going outside of the city instead of playing within city limits. This is pretty exciting to be able to pull it forward.”
The incoming soccer-based park that will call the corner of Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue home is being designed by Verde Design, who’ve designed similar sports-based parks like San Francisco’s Beach Chalet. The park will feature three multi-use, full-sized soccer fields that will also be lined for youth soccer and lacrosse.
“For the project, the main item is the fields,” said Derek McKee, one of the co-founders and principals with Verde Design.
One of the soccer fields will measure 75 by 120 yards with the other two measuring 70 by 110 yards and will be synthetic turf. The project also includes more bleachers, multi-use futsal and pickleball courts, along with ample parking. One of the bigger changes with the Sand Creek complex compared to others is the decision to replace the traditional concession stand with local food trucks, an idea brought up by the City Council.
The other big change is converting Field 1 to the full 75-by-120-yard measurement, matching it to the optimal size of a FIFA-regulated field including proper spacing for the sidelines, brought up by Vincent Baldwin, the president of the East Country Revolution who was in attendance, and another commenter named Mike, whose last name was not mentioned.
“I think we’re going to miss an opportunity by not making at least one of the fields 75-by-120 (yards),” Mike said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to partner with local Bay Area professional clubs in the professional levels.”
He also suggested that the council ask for one of the proposed bleachers to be larger to attract possible partnerships and sponsorships.
According to Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden, the total project estimate for Phase 1 is $31 million. The original $15 million budget was increased to $19.2 million with additional revenue coming from the General Fund ($1.6 million), repurposed bond proceeds ($388,931), unallocated bond refinance savings from prior refinancing efforts ($495,000) and the Parks and Trails Development Impact Fee ($1.7 million).
The first part of Phase 1 is estimated to cost $18.9 million, and will consist of the three soccer fields and the parking lot.
There is still a ways to go before construction starts next year. According to the presentation by Verde Design in last week’s City Council meeting, the next steps are to design the park to 30 percent construction documents by July, and 65 percent in August, with the park completely designed and approved by December.
The environmental review process is also now underway as the final concept of the park has been approved, allowing the CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) process to move forward with the aim to be complete by October.
The bidding and construction for the park is still planned to take place in 2024.
