Rich Peters, a resident of Brentwood who attended Knightsen School and is a graduating senior at De La Salle High School, has committed to play baseball at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana.
He will major in mechanical engineering with a concentration in aerospace at the respected engineering school.
The The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Peters will play catcher for the Fighting Engineers.
Peters played travel baseball for several local teams; the Titans, Delta Dawgs, Knights and the EJ Sports Warriors.
